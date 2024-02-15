Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,026 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Denny’s worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 87,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ DENN opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $493.64 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72. Denny’s Co. has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $12.98.
DENN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denny’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.92.
Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.
