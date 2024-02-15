Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.67 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 88.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Denny’s Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of DENN stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.47. 588,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,822. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $12.98. The company has a market cap of $502.67 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72.

Institutional Trading of Denny’s

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denny’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.92.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

