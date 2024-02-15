Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Shares Sold by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,547,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,546 shares during the period. Destination XL Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.56% of Destination XL Group worth $6,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DXLG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 54.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,513 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 47.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 31,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Destination XL Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,294,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,197,000 after buying an additional 196,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXLG traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,959. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $6.52. The company has a market capitalization of $240.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Transactions at Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group ( NASDAQ:DXLG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $119.19 million during the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 23.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $80,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 240,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,040.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DXLG shares. StockNews.com raised Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum downgraded Destination XL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

