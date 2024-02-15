DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stake Decreased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,377 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $6,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DKS. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $454,262.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.19.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE:DKS opened at $166.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.61 and its 200-day moving average is $128.77. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $168.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.53.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 35.68%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

