Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average of $21.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 14.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

