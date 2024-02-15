Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Gap Down to $75.29

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $75.29, but opened at $67.88. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $65.18, with a volume of 858,853 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 5.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $561.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.11.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPST. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 633.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $458,000.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

