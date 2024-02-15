Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Down to $39.15

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.15, but opened at $35.71. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $36.01, with a volume of 31,639,836 shares.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,216 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 800.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,368,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,009 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,657,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $4,561,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 160,743.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 321,487 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

