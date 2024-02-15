Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Gap Down to $132.73

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $132.73, but opened at $120.03. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $117.41, with a volume of 1,183,983 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.32 and its 200-day moving average is $92.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 5,306.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 725,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 711,759 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at $1,740,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 49,146.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 352,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 351,396 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at $1,533,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at $949,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

