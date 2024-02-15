Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Short Interest Down 31.6% in January

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2024

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBOGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,100 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the January 15th total of 209,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 91,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DCBO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Docebo from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on Docebo from $49.81 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Docebo in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Docebo

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Docebo

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Docebo by 60.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Docebo by 30.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Docebo during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 53.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 58.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Docebo Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO opened at $45.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Docebo has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,148.25 and a beta of 1.59.

About Docebo

(Get Free Report)

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.