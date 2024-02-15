Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Short Interest Down 31.6% in January

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,100 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the January 15th total of 209,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 91,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DCBO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Docebo from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on Docebo from $49.81 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Docebo in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Docebo

Docebo Trading Up 3.6 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Docebo by 60.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Docebo by 30.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Docebo during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 53.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 58.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO opened at $45.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Docebo has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,148.25 and a beta of 1.59.

About Docebo

(Get Free Report)

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

