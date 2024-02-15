Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Dollar General from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.32.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dollar General

Dollar General Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $132.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $232.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar General

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.