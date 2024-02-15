DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 35,589 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.67% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KTF. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $3,803,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 656.1% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 219,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 190,242 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 179.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 221,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 142,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 133.3% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 248,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 142,125 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE KTF opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.39. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $9.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

