DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of DXP Enterprises worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 216.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 51.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 67.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $168,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 631,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,314,334.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $34.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.51. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.67.

DXP Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.