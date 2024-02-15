Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Trading Down 1.3 %

Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.31 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 110.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 117.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 46,511 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

