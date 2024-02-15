Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the January 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ETJ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.37. The company had a trading volume of 123,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,755. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $8.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average of $7.87.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0579 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETJ. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 360,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 240,867 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 597,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 240,054 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 884,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 202,710 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,433,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 630,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 169,904 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

