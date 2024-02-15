Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the January 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE:ETJ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.37. The company had a trading volume of 123,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,755. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $8.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average of $7.87.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0579 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.
About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.
