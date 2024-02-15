Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Raised to $227.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $212.00 to $227.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ECL. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $216.88.

Ecolab stock opened at $216.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $153.87 and a twelve month high of $221.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.70.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.90%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

