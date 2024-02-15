Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Stake Boosted by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 15.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after acquiring an additional 47,881 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 17.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth $333,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth $232,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ELAN opened at $16.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.41. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Several research firms have commented on ELAN. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

