Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) Issues Earnings Results

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 million. Electrovaya had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 50.02%. Electrovaya updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Electrovaya Price Performance

NASDAQ:ELVA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.03. 38,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,296. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Electrovaya has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Electrovaya from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

