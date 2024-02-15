EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Short Interest Update

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 474,200 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the January 15th total of 336,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 283,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of EMCOR Group stock traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $252.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. EMCOR Group has a 1-year low of $145.77 and a 1-year high of $252.95.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMCOR Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

