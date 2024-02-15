Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 559,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,565,000 after acquiring an additional 35,555 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 6,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 188,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 762,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,299,000 after buying an additional 58,140 shares during the period. Finally, St. James Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 23.0% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 967,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,466,000 after acquiring an additional 180,891 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge stock opened at $33.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.58. The firm has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $40.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.659 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

A number of research firms have commented on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

