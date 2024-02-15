Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
ENSV opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. Enservco has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.35.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 37.49% and a negative return on equity of 369.83%. The company had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter.
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
