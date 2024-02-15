Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Price Performance

ENSV opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. Enservco has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.35.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 37.49% and a negative return on equity of 369.83%. The company had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enservco

About Enservco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Enservco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Enservco by 852.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 165,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Enservco by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 98,620 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Enservco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Enservco by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

