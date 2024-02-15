Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stake Lifted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 61.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,786 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $8,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 45,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 21,361 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,255 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 36,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

NYSE EQNR opened at $24.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.31. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $34.73.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.