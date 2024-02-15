Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,880,000 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the January 15th total of 8,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $322,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,976,922.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equitable news, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $164,003.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,674.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $322,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,976,922.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,845 shares of company stock worth $5,669,433. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Equitable by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 118,874 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Equitable by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EQH opened at $33.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.41. Equitable has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.87.

EQH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

