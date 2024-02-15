Eric J. Cremers Sells 17,591 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Stock

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 17,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $793,881.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,881,339.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
PotlatchDeltic Price Performance
Shares of PCH opened at $44.50 on Thursday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $41.31 and a twelve month high of $54.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.77%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCH. Raymond James cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.
About PotlatchDeltic
PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.
