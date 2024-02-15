Erica Schultz Sells 63,729 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $2,023,395.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,225,299.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Erica Schultz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 11th, Erica Schultz sold 75,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $1,704,750.00.
- On Wednesday, November 29th, Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $1,058,000.00.
- On Monday, November 20th, Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $964,000.00.
Confluent Stock Up 6.4 %
Shares of Confluent stock opened at $33.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $41.22.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Confluent by 720.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after acquiring an additional 239,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Confluent by 3,176.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 145,391 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the first quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Confluent by 13.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.
