Erica Schultz Sells 63,729 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $2,023,395.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,225,299.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Erica Schultz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Erica Schultz sold 75,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $1,704,750.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $1,058,000.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $964,000.00.

Confluent Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $33.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $41.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CFLT shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial raised Confluent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Confluent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Confluent from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Confluent by 720.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after acquiring an additional 239,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Confluent by 3,176.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 145,391 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the first quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Confluent by 13.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

