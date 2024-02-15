Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Given New $445.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Free Report) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $465.00 to $445.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Everest Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $484.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Everest Group from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup downgraded Everest Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Everest Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $421.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $434.67.

Shares of Everest Group stock opened at $371.04 on Wednesday. Everest Group has a one year low of $331.08 and a one year high of $417.92. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.88.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.63 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Everest Group will post 61.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everest Group news, Director Roger M. Singer acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $357.21 per share, for a total transaction of $178,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Mark Kociancic purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $349.00 per share, for a total transaction of $349,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,980,817. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger M. Singer purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $357.21 per share, with a total value of $178,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,485 shares of company stock worth $874,786. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,866,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,016,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

