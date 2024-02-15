Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Price Target Cut to $445.00

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $465.00 to $445.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.93% from the company’s current price.

EG has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $431.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Everest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $484.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.67.

EG stock opened at $371.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.88. Everest Group has a one year low of $331.08 and a one year high of $417.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.63 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everest Group will post 61.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger M. Singer bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $357.21 per share, with a total value of $178,605.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roger M. Singer bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $357.21 per share, with a total value of $178,605.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Karmilowicz bought 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $352.39 per share, with a total value of $100,431.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,400.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,485 shares of company stock valued at $874,786 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EG. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth $373,130,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth $328,064,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth $202,271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth $173,587,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth $168,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Group

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

