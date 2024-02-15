Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EXPE. Barclays downgraded Expedia Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America cut Expedia Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.29.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

Expedia Group Stock Down 0.0 %

EXPE stock opened at $134.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.04. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $87.94 and a 52 week high of $160.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Expedia Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,486,810.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,477 shares of company stock valued at $13,989,925 over the last ninety days. 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after buying an additional 741,856 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $645,346,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,567,830 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $264,627,000 after buying an additional 32,191 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,632,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expedia Group

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.