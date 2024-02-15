Experian (LON:EXPN) Sets New 1-Year High at $3,420.00

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,420 ($43.19) and last traded at GBX 3,404 ($42.99), with a volume of 81437 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,359 ($42.42).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($45.47) price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($46.73) price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($30.94) price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,880 ($36.37) price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Experian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,166 ($39.98).

Experian Price Performance

Experian Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,774.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,206.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,914.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Experian’s payout ratio is 4,943.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Boundy sold 226,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,192 ($40.31), for a total value of £7,219,218.72 ($9,117,477.54). 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

