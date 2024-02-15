Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.6% of Capital Square LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.1% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 76.3% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 25,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 484,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,019,000 after buying an additional 12,188 shares during the period. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.1% in the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 148,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,409,000 after buying an additional 17,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.8 %

XOM stock traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.62. The stock had a trading volume of 12,784,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,923,139. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.82 and a 200 day moving average of $106.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. TD Cowen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.53.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

