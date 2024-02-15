Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Shares Sold by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,512 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,774 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.95% of Farmers National Banc worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 25,394 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,027,000 after acquiring an additional 162,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

FMNB stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $14.31. 137,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,770. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.79. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $14.75. The firm has a market cap of $536.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

In other Farmers National Banc news, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 4,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $56,896.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,157 shares in the company, valued at $471,160.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,277 shares of company stock worth $30,444. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FMNB. StockNews.com upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Farmers National Banc from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

