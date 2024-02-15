First Command Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 520.0% in the second quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after buying an additional 80,934 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 129,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 38,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,725,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,114,215,000 after purchasing an additional 579,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total transaction of $119,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,665.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total transaction of $119,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,665.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,774 shares of company stock valued at $19,547,001 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $145.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.57 and a 1-year high of $153.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.68 and a 200 day moving average of $136.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.