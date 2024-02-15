First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBRFree Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,560,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,366 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF accounts for 1.4% of Prudential PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Prudential PLC owned approximately 2.33% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $116,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at $518,000. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 46,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CIBR stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.62. 750,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,765. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $59.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.76 and a 200 day moving average of $49.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1658 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile



The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

