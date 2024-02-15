FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Director Sells $2,381,172.75 in Stock

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 20,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total transaction of $2,381,172.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,885,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,857,528.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Douglas Richard Rippel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 9th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 20,499 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $2,414,987.19.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 25,968 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $3,014,884.80.

On Monday, February 5th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 19,020 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $2,231,806.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $120.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.10 and a 12 month high of $122.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.89.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.25. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $852.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a "market perform" rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Stephens increased their price target on shares of FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 17,486 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 379,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,144,000 after acquiring an additional 64,867 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,085,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

