Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $472.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.47 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 17.30%. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Franklin Electric updated its FY24 guidance to $4.22-4.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.220-4.400 EPS.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FELE traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.28. 175,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.74. Franklin Electric has a 52 week low of $82.61 and a 52 week high of $107.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.47.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.33%.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Electric

In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,619 shares in the company, valued at $15,398,364.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,902,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,193,000 after purchasing an additional 42,603 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,571,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,560,000 after purchasing an additional 38,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,606,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,064,000 after purchasing an additional 34,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 771,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FELE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Franklin Electric from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

