Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE) Short Interest Update

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the January 15th total of 91,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fresh Vine Wine stock. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 112,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. GTS Securities LLC owned about 0.71% of Fresh Vine Wine as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Fresh Vine Wine Price Performance
Fresh Vine Wine stock opened at $0.76 on Thursday. Fresh Vine Wine has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.13.
About Fresh Vine Wine
Fresh Vine Wine, Inc produces and sells low-carb and low-calorie wines in the United States and Puerto Rico. Its wine varietals include Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Rosé, and Sparkling Rosé. The company sells its products through wholesale, retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fresh Vine Wine
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Vine Wine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Vine Wine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.