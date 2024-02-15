Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE) Short Interest Update

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the January 15th total of 91,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fresh Vine Wine stock. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 112,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. GTS Securities LLC owned about 0.71% of Fresh Vine Wine as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fresh Vine Wine Price Performance

Fresh Vine Wine stock opened at $0.76 on Thursday. Fresh Vine Wine has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.13.

About Fresh Vine Wine

Fresh Vine Wine ( NYSEAMERICAN:VINE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter. Fresh Vine Wine had a negative net margin of 629.65% and a negative return on equity of 319.88%.

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc produces and sells low-carb and low-calorie wines in the United States and Puerto Rico. Its wine varietals include Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Rosé, and Sparkling Rosé. The company sells its products through wholesale, retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

