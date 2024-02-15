FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Gap Down to $1.50

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.50, but opened at $1.38. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 4,260,693 shares traded.

FuelCell Energy Stock Up 4.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $634.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 3.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 5.95.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.02 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 87.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 474.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,420,849 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,976,982 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,302,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,912,000 after acquiring an additional 465,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,714,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,822,000 after acquiring an additional 552,669 shares during the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

