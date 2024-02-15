FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Gap Down to $1.50

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.50, but opened at $1.38. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 4,260,693 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of $634.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 3.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 5.95.
FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.02 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 87.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 474.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.
