Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,451 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $67,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $739.00 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $204.21 and a 52-week high of $746.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $561.69 and a 200-day moving average of $491.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 97.49, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.73.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

