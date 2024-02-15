Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,310,069 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 1,961,668 shares.The stock last traded at $12.65 and had previously closed at $12.80.

Separately, TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTES. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 105.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,784,000 after buying an additional 3,617,020 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,300,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,069,000 after buying an additional 2,697,624 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,054,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,953,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,031,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,369,000 after buying an additional 1,689,991 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

