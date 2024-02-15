Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the January 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Gladstone Land Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:LANDO opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average is $19.05. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $25.24.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Land

About Gladstone Land

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gladstone Land stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land Co. ( NASDAQ:LANDO Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

