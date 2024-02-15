Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the January 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Gladstone Land Stock Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ:LANDO opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average is $19.05. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $25.24.
Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.65%.
About Gladstone Land
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.
