Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.540-11.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.2 billion-$9.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.3 billion. Global Payments also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.54-$11.70 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.15.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Global Payments stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.90. 2,313,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $94.05 and a 12-month high of $141.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.01.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 53.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

