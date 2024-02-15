GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

GFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.44.

NASDAQ GFS opened at $54.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.30. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12-month low of $48.12 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.71.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFS. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at about $981,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 191,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the period. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

