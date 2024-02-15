GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target Cut to $55.00

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America downgraded GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.44.

Shares of GFS opened at $54.97 on Wednesday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 52 week low of $48.12 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.30.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the second quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

