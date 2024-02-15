GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target Cut to $63.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.44.

GFS opened at $54.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.71. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a twelve month low of $48.12 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.30.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 14.78%. GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFS. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

