GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America downgraded GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.44.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GFS

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Trading Up 0.6 %

GFS opened at $54.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.71. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 52 week low of $48.12 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GLOBALFOUNDRIES

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,205,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,606,000 after buying an additional 5,544,907 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,293,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,093 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,351,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,160,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,931,000 after purchasing an additional 838,355 shares in the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.