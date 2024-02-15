GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target Increased to $118.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GDDY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded GoDaddy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $111.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.46. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $67.43 and a 1-year high of $113.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $34,962.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,214.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $34,962.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,214.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 19,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,828,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,363,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,797 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,228. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,131,000 after purchasing an additional 107,949 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 23.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,233 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in GoDaddy by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,118 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 9.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,360,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,713,000 after purchasing an additional 561,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GoDaddy by 517.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

