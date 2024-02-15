goeasy (TSE:GSY) Given New C$195.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$190.00 to C$195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GSY. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$193.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$193.00 price objective on shares of goeasy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$145.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. CIBC cut shares of goeasy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on goeasy from C$165.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$180.33.

GSY opened at C$169.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 27.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.60. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$87.00 and a 12 month high of C$170.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$158.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$133.95. The stock has a market cap of C$2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is 32.38%.

In other news, Director David Ingram sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.50, for a total transaction of C$387,600.00. Company insiders own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

