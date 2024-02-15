Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,897,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 732,033 shares during the quarter. Grab makes up approximately 0.6% of Prudential PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Prudential PLC owned about 0.40% of Grab worth $52,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRAB. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Grab in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Grab in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the third quarter worth $38,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GRAB. Barclays dropped their target price on Grab from $4.50 to $4.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.60 to $3.80 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Grab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.81.

Shares of GRAB stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.52. 39,205,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,725,002. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

