GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,662 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of GrafTech International worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,925,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,154 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GrafTech International by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,494,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,010,000 after acquiring an additional 716,235 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 9,342,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,780,000 after acquiring an additional 85,681 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth $39,465,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,982,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,114,000 after purchasing an additional 92,897 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at GrafTech International

In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 387,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $867,032.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,981,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,158,367.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,732,780 shares of company stock valued at $12,598,389 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on EAF shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on GrafTech International from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded GrafTech International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.83.

GrafTech International Stock Performance

Shares of EAF stock opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $342.84 million, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.10. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.21.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

