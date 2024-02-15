Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Short Interest Update

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 801,800 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the January 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 177,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRPH. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the third quarter worth $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the third quarter worth $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the first quarter worth $35,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Graphite Bio by 312.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares during the period. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphite Bio Stock Performance

Shares of Graphite Bio stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.04. Graphite Bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48.

About Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio ( NASDAQ:GRPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH102 for the treatment of beta-thalassemia; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

