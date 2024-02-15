Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 31,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 36,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 17,592 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 343,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 156,789 shares during the period.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

